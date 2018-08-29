Duffy went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in a loss to the Braves on Tuesday.

Duffy has boosted his season average 10 points to .301 over his current six-game hitting streak, one in which he's generated five multi-hit efforts. While the fact he's only belted out a pair of extra-base hits (two doubles) during August has his monthly slugging percentage at a modest .310, Duffy's .364 on-base percentage over the same stretch exemplifies the quality of his work at the plate. The 27-year-old has now hit double-digit steals for the second time in his career, and he's just three away from eclipsing the career-high 12 he swiped during the 2015 campaign in San Francisco.