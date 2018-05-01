Rays' Matt Duffy: Extends hitting streak Monday
Duffy went 2-for-4 in a win over the Tigers on Monday.
Duffy vaulted his average up over the .300 mark for the first time since the third game of the season with Monday's production. He's now hit safely in seven straight games, a streak that predates his recent disabled list stint due to a hamstring injury. If the oft-injured 27-year-old can figure out a way to remain healthy, he could be primed for a resurgent season judging by his early play.
