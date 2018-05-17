Rays' Matt Duffy: Eyeing Friday return
Duffy (hamstring) believes he'll be ready to return to the lineup Friday against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Duffy sat out Wednesday's series finale against the Royals after exiting Tuesday's game with tightness in his right leg. The infielder appears resigned to missing Thursday's series opener versus the Angels in order to give himself two days' rest, but he told reporters Wednesday that his hamstring already felt improved from the previous night, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
