Duffy (hamstring) played all nine innings at third base for Triple-A Durham against Toledo on Monday and went 0-for-3 while also getting hit by a pitch.

Duffy has now played back-to-back full games in the field for the Bulls. The veteran infielder is up to 24 at-bats overall in the current phase of his rehab, just one short of the front end of the range the Rays had emphasized they'd like to see him hit before considering activation.