Rays' Matt Duffy: Gets breather Wednesday
Duffy is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Duffy will get a well-deserved breather after starting the previous 18 games, slashing an impressive .333/.387/.536 with two homers over that stretch. Joey Wendle will cover third base in his stead, while Willy Adames starts at the keystone and Adeiny Hechavarria gets the nod at shortstop.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?