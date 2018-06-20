Duffy is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Duffy will get a well-deserved breather after starting the previous 18 games, slashing an impressive .333/.387/.536 with two homers over that stretch. Joey Wendle will cover third base in his stead, while Willy Adames starts at the keystone and Adeiny Hechavarria gets the nod at shortstop.