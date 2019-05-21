Duffy (hamstring) will play left field during Tuesday's rehab game with Triple-A Durham, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

It seems like the Rays are preparing Duffy for a utility role once he comes off the 60-day injured list. He has also played shortstop in addition to his natural position of third base during this rehab stint. Duffy hit .250/.478/.563 with one home run in 16 at-bats while rehabbing with High-A Tampa.

