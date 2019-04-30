Duffy (hamstring/back) has progressed to getting at-bats in extended spring training games, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The news continues to be positive for the rehabbing infielder, who resumed most baseball activities in mid-April. While the fact he's seeing some semblance of game action is certainly a positive, Duffy still remains without an official timetable for return according to manager Kevin Cash.

More News
Our Latest Stories