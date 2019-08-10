Duffy went 2-for-3 with a double and a run in a win over the Mariners on Friday.

Duffy laced his fourth double of the season off Marco Gonzales in the win, his first extra-base hit since July 30. The veteran infielder has yet to go deep since finally making his season debut July 23, but he's hitting a solid .265 (13-for-49) over the first 12 games in which he's recorded at least one official at-bat.