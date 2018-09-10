Duffy is not in the lineup Monday against the Indians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Duffy has started six of the team's eight games in September, slashing a solid .308/.400/.385 with seven RBI over that stretch. He'll head to the bench for Monday's series opener against Corey Kluber and the Indians, with Joey Wendle sliding over to cover third base and Brandon Lowe picking up a start at the keystone.