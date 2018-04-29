Duffy is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After missing 10 days with a hamstring injury, Duffy returned from the disabled list Friday and started back-to-back games against Boston, going 5-for-11 with a double in those contests. It doesn't sound like he experienced any setbacks with the hamstring in either contest, so it seems Duffy's absence Sunday is part of a pre-planned rest day. After Duffy served as the leadoff man the past two days while the Rays faced southpaw pitching, Denard Span will assume table-setting duties in the series finale with right-hander Rick Porcello on the bump.