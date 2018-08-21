Duffy is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Duffy is hitting just .213/.304/.230 through 17 games this month, so he'll retreat to the bench in an effort to clear his head. Joey Wendle is covering third base in Duffy's stead, allowing Brandon Lowe to pick up a start at the keystone.

