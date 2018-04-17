Rays' Matt Duffy: Heads to disabled list
Duffy was placed on the 10-day disabled list after injuring his hamstring, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
Duffy left Monday's game against the Rangers with what was initially described as hamstring tightness. It's now being described as a hamstring strain, and he'll be out a minimum of 10 days. Brandon Snyder was called up to take his place on the roster. He'll likely fight for playing time with Daniel Robertson at third base.
