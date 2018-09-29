Duffy (quadriceps) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Duffy hasn't seen the field since exiting Wednesday's game with right quad tightness. The severity of the issue remains unclear, and the Rays could just be playing it safe through Sunday's season finale since they're already eliminated from playoff contention. Andrew Velazquez will start at third base and bat ninth Saturday.