Duffy (quadriceps) is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Thursday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Duffy exited Wednesday's contest with right quad tightness and will require some additional time off before returning to the lineup. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener versus Toronto, though there's a chance he will be available off the bench Thursday. In his absence, Joey Wendle will start at third base while Brandon Lowe gets the nod at second.