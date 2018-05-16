Duffy (hamstring) is not in the lineup Wednesday against Kansas City, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

As expected, Duffy will get the afternoon off after exiting Tuesday's contest with right hamstring tightness. In his absence, Daniel Robertson will start at third base. Consider Duffy day-to-day ahead of Thursday's series opener versus the Angels.

