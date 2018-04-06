Duffy went 1-for-6 with a home run and two RBI Thursday against the Red Sox.

After finding himself on the bench Wednesday due to a defensive miscue, Duffy hit his first home run of the season to give the Rays a 2-0 lead in the eighth inning. It was also encouraging to see that he was slotted back into the leadoff spot in the lineup, which should put him in a decent position to score runs despite a poor Rays offense. On the other hand he'll need to get on base more as he is now 1-for-11 over his past two games.