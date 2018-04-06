Rays' Matt Duffy: Hits first homer
Duffy went 1-for-6 with a home run and two RBI Thursday against the Red Sox.
After finding himself on the bench Wednesday due to a defensive miscue, Duffy hit his first home run of the season to give the Rays a 2-0 lead in the eighth inning. It was also encouraging to see that he was slotted back into the leadoff spot in the lineup, which should put him in a decent position to score runs despite a poor Rays offense. On the other hand he'll need to get on base more as he is now 1-for-11 over his past two games.
More News
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...