Duffy was 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Yankees.

It was his first home run since May 12, but Duffy has a solid .333 average (17-51) so far in June. After missing all of 2017, the 27-year-old infielder has been one of the Rays' more productive bats in 2018, slashing .316/.354/.425 with 16 extra-base hits and 19 RBI in 212 at-bats.

