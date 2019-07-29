Rays' Matt Duffy: Hitting well since debut
Duffy, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a walk in a win over the Blue Jays on Sunday, is 6-for-21 with two doubles, two RBI and two walks over his first five games since making his season debut July 23.
The oft-injured veteran has been thrust right into an everyday opportunity at third base with Yandy Diaz (foot) on the injured list. That he's been able to display solid timing at the plate after such a delayed season debut is certainly encouraging, and Duffy is making a strong early case to force manager Kevin Cash's hand to continue affording him steady playing time even when Diaz returns to health.
