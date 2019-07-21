Duffy (hamstring) went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk while playing a full game at third base in Triple-A Durham's loss to Indianapolis on Saturday.

In what was likely either his penultimate or final rehab game, Duffy blasted his first home run at any regular-season stop in 2019. The infielder is on the verge of activation after corroborating his health since resuming his rehab assignment July 4, and he seems to have hit his stride at the plate by going a combined 7-for-11 with Saturday's homer, three RBI, a walk and two runs over his last three games.