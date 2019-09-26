Rays' Matt Duffy: Hot at plate in September
Duffy, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in a win over the Yankees on Wednesday, is hitting .316 (12-for-38) with six extra-base hits (three doubles, three home runs) over 46 plate appearances in September.
Some of his teammates have been grabbing the headlines recently with their game-winning hits, yet Duffy has rather quietly hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games. The veteran's .248/.340/.305 line for the season leaves something to be desired in terms of both batting average and slugging percentage, but his current stretch of hitting is a particularly welcome sight considering the Rays' playoff push and the fact he hit just .189 in August.
