Duffy (ankle) will start at third base and bat second against Miami on Friday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

It appears as though Duffy is fully healed from a right ankle injury that he suffered during Saturday's game against the Twins. Across 80 games this year, Duffy has slashed .317/.371/.413 with four home runs, 27 RBI and seven stolen bases.

