Duffy (hamstring) said he ran on the field at approximately 80 percent speed Saturday and felt good during the workout, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Unless Duffy reports renewed discomfort with his hamstring upon returning to camp Sunday, he'll take some grounders in the infield that day before resuming running at around 90 percent Monday. The 28-year-old appears to be trending toward a return to the Grapefruit League lineup at some point next week, which would keep hope alive for him to avoid a stint on the injured list to begin the season.