Rays' Matt Duffy: Increasing intensity of workouts
Duffy (hamstring) said he ran on the field at approximately 80 percent speed Saturday and felt good during the workout, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Unless Duffy reports renewed discomfort with his hamstring upon returning to camp Sunday, he'll take some grounders in the infield that day before resuming running at around 90 percent Monday. The 28-year-old appears to be trending toward a return to the Grapefruit League lineup at some point next week, which would keep hope alive for him to avoid a stint on the injured list to begin the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...