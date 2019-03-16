Duffy (hamstring) said he ran on the field at approximately 80 percent speed Saturday and felt good during the workout, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Unless Duffy reports renewed discomfort with his hamstring upon returning to camp Sunday, he'll take some grounders in the infield that day before resuming running at around 90 percent Monday. The 28-year-old appears to be trending toward a return to the Grapefruit League lineup at some point next week, which would keep hope alive for him to avoid a stint on the injured list to begin the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...

  • jordan-hicks.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...

  • jung-ho-kang.jpg

    20 deep sleepers

    Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...