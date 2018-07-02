Duffy went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a strikeout in Sunday's victory over the Astros.

Duffy drove in a pair on a two-RBI single in the seventh inning, handing the Rays a 2-1 lead. He's now recorded a base hit in 10 straight games and has three RBI and two doubles over that span. Duffy is batting .321 with four homers and six stolen bases through 67 games this season.