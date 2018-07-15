Duffy (ankle) was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Twins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Duffy was initially going to bat second and start at third base, but will instead be held out of the lineup after appearing to roll his ankle in Saturday's game. Hopefully the 27-year-old will be ready to go once the second half of the season begins against the Marlins on Friday.

