Rays' Matt Duffy: Leading off against Red Sox
Duffy will hit leadoff and play third base for Thursday's Opening Day contest against Boston.
Though manager Kevin Cash said that Denard Span and Carlos Gomez are likely to share time atop the Rays' order this season, he elected to place Duffy in that role against Chris Sale on Opening Day. In 2016, Duffy appeared in 91 games split between Tampa Bay and San Francisco, hitting .258/.310/.357 with five home runs, 28 RBI and eight stolen bases, but he was limited to three minor-league rehab games in 2017 due to complications with a heel injury.
