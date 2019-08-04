Rays' Matt Duffy: Leading off versus lefty
Duffy will start at third base and bat leadoff Sunday against the Marlins, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
The Rays appear to have at least temporarily committed to Duffy as their main leadoff option against left-handed pitching, as he'll hit atop the lineup for the team's third straight matchup versus a southpaw (Caleb Smith). Duffy has also seen steady action against right-handed pitching over the past two weeks and should be a fixture in the starting nine until the Rays return Yandy Diaz (foot) from the 10-day injured list.
