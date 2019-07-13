Rays' Matt Duffy: Logs two rehab games with Durham
Duffy (hamstring) is 1-for-8 with three RBI over his first two rehab games with Triple-A Durham.
Duffy started at third base in his first game with the Bulls on Thursday and played seven innings in the field, and he returned to play a full game Friday as the designated hitter. Duffy hasn't had much success at the plate thus far, but of overriding importance is that his balky hamstring has held up well. It remains to be seen how many more games Duffy will need to play to be deemed ready for activation, but Durham is expected to be the last stop in his rehab assignment, barring any further setbacks.
