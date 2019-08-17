Duffy went 3-for-4 in a loss to the Tigers on Friday.

Duffy produced the only multi-hit effort of the night for the Rays, who were held to five hits overall. The veteran infielder has mostly hit ground running after finally kicking off his season July 23, as he now has six multi-hit efforts and is slashing a solid .290/.355/.348 over his first 76 plate appearances.

