Rays' Matt Duffy: Moves rehab to Triple-A
Duffy (hamstring) advanced his rehab to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Duffy will play third base Thursday and Saturday, with a game as the designated hitter in between. He's been on and off rehab assignments for most of the season due to multiple setbacks but appears to be finally closing in on a return to the majors.
