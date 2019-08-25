Duffy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After drawing five consecutive starts at the hot corner, Duffy will cede the position to Joey Wendle in the series finale. With Duffy batting .080 over his last eight games and Wendle offering a left-handed alternative at third base now that he's healthy again, it's possible that Duffy transitions into more of a part-time role heading into the final month of the season.