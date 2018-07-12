Rays' Matt Duffy: Multi-hit effort in win
Duffy went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Tigers on Wednesday.
Duffy opened July mired in a 4-for-27 slump over his first seven games, but he's shown signs of heating up again over his last three contests. The infielder went 5-for-12 with two walks and two runs over the series against the Tigers, and he continues to sport career-best numbers in both batting average (.310) and on-base percentage (.364).
