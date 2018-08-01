Rays' Matt Duffy: Multi-hit night in win
Duffy went 3-for-5 an RBI infield single in a win over the Angels on Tuesday.
Duffy continues to keep his average over .300, a mark he hasn't dipped below since May 9. The 27-year-old isn't doing it with much pop -- his 21 extra-base hits on the season are a relatively modest figure when spread over 374 plate appearances -- but he's been obviously one of the Rays' most consistent hitters throughout the campaign. Unsurprisingly, his current .356 on-base percentage qualifies as a career best, while his strikeout rate remains down at an acceptable 15.7 percent.
