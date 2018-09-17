Duffy is not in the lineup Monday against the Rangers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Duffy will head to the bench for Monday's series opener as manager Kevin Cash looks to stack left-handed hitters against righty Adrian Sampson. Joey Wendle will start at third base in his place, with Brandon Lowe picking up a start at the keystone. Duffy is hitting a solid .306/.432/.389 with seven RBI and a stolen base through 11 games in September.