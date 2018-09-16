Duffy went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the A's.

Duffy reached base twice in this one, poking a single in the first frame before walking and stealing second base in the seventh. The 27-year-old now has 11 stolen bases on the season, which is just one shy of his career high set in 2014. He's also sporting a healthy .297/.360/.369 slash line through 123 games.