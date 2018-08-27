Duffy went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Red Sox.

Duffy has put up solid numbers at the dish of late, recording a base knock in each of his previous five ballgames. He drove in a run in the fourth inning, and he doubled home a run in the sixth during the series finale. Following his most recent performance, Duffy is hitting .300 with 35 RBI and nine stolen bases through 110 games, so he continues to provide fantasy owners with value late in the season.