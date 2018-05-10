Duffy went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in a loss to the Braves on Wednesday.

Although Rays bats have largely gone quiet recently, Duffy now has a trio of multi-hit efforts over the first seven games of May. The oft-injured infielder is 14-for-41 with three doubles, two RBI, three walks and two runs in the 10 games he's played since his latest stint on the disabled list, but he's still sporting just one home run over his first 108 plate appearances.