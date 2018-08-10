Duffy went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk in a win over the Orioles on Thursday.

Duffy's hot start to August persists, and he would have had his first multi-RBI game since July 1 if Mallex Smith hadn't been gunned down at the plate on Duffy's two-bagger. The 27-year-old continues to sport personal bests in average (.304) and on-base percentage (.356), while his 17 doubles and 32 RBI both rank as the second-highest figures of his career.