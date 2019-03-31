Duffy will be out for six more weeks with hamstring and back injuries, Rodney Page of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Duffy had been dealing with an unreported minor back issue, but the problem has worsened in recent days and has complicated his recovery from a strained left hamstring. He's now set to return in mid-May. Yandy Diaz and Daniel Robertson have received the starts at third base in the Rays' first four games.