Rays' Matt Duffy: Out through Tuesday
Duffy (hamstring) isn't listed in the lineup or as an available option off the bench for the Rays' Grapefruit League games Monday versus the Marlins and Tuesday versus the Orioles, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
A prior report suggested that Duffy could be cleared to make his spring debut as soon as Tuesday, but the Rays have evidently decided to err on the side of caution with the infielder, who has been plagued by lower-body injuries for the past three seasons. Though Duffy's latest setback on the health front doesn't appear to be overly concerning at this stage, those planning on investing in him in deeper mixed leagues or AL-only formats would surely like to see him get some at-bats in sooner rather than later.
