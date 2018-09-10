Duffy is not in the lineup Monday against the Indians due to back tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's unclear when the issue crept up on Duffy, but it helps explain why he's on the bench Monday for the second time in three days. He'll be further evaluated in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. In the meantime, Joey Wendle is starting at the hot corner Monday, with Brandon Lowe picking up a start at the keystone.