Duffy went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday.

Duffy produced a pedestrian .250 average in July after an outstanding first three months-plus of the season, but he looks to be heating back up as August unfolds. Factoring in Tuesday's production, the 27-year-old has hit safely in five of the first six games of the month, and eight of his last nine overall. What's largely been missing this season has been power, as Duffy has only four home runs on the season and hasn't gone deep since June 16. However, his other 17 extra-base hits (16 doubles, one triple) have helped contribute to career highs in average (.303) and on-base percentage (.354).