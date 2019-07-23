Duffy (hamstring), who's slated to be activated from the injured list either Tuesday or Wednesday, took grounders and participated in batting practice prior to Monday's game against the Red Sox, Ryan Kolakowski of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Duffy is on the precipice of his long-awaited season debut, and Monday's activity, his first with the major-league club since spring, inched him ever closer. The veteran will slot in around the infield once he's activated, and with third baseman Yandy Diaz exiting Monday's game after fouling a ball off his foot, the hot corner may be Duffy's first stop if Diaz is forced to miss any time.