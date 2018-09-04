Duffy went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Monday against the Blue Jays.

Duffy drove in a pair in the second inning on a double to center field, handing the Rays a four-run lead. He sports a .299 batting average with 39 RBI and 10 stolen bases through 115 games this year. He's been hot at the plate recently, recording seven multi-hit games over his previous 10 contests.