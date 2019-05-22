Duffy (hamstring) stated in left field in Triple-A Durham's win over Norfolk on Tuesday and went 0-for-4 before being replaced for a pinch hitter in the eighth inning.

It was yet another important step in the recovery process for Duffy, who's played third base, shortstop, designated hitter, and now, left field, during his rehab. The veteran infielder hasn't had much success at the plate in his minor-league outings, but of greater importance is that his balky hamstring has passed all of the tests it's been put through. The earliest date Duffy can come off the injured list is next Monday.