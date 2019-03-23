Duffy (hamstring) struck out in all three at-bats in his return to Grapefruit League action against the Braves on Thursday and got in nine at-bats in multiple minor-league games Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Duffy finally seems to be on the right track for Opening Day. With the infielder having missed considerable time this spring, his frenetic schedule the last two days was intended to help Duffy accelerate the process of getting his timing down at the plate. Duffy was limited to hitting and running the bases Friday, but he emerged from the long day with a positive outlook. "Feel good," Duffy said. "Tomorrow will be another big test with how it bounces back after back-to-back days on being on it, I felt good today."

