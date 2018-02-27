Rays' Matt Duffy: Poised to start at third in 2018
Duffy is in line to enter the upcoming season as Tampa Bay's starting third baseman, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
Duffy's 2017 season was limited to three outings at High-A Charlotte, as he had to spend an extended period of time rehabbing heel and Achilles injuries. His goal for the offseason was to reach a point where he could confidently run without having any concerns about aggravating his injuries. He was able to achieve this, and will spend the spring settling back into the hot corner, a spot he's slated to occupy now that Evan Longoria is a member of the Giants.
