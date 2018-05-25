Duffy went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Red Sox on Thursday.

Duffy closed out the scoring on the night with a fourth-inning single that extended the Rays' lead to a commanding 6-0 at the time. The 27-year-old has yet to contribute much from a power perspective, but he's hitting safely and getting on base at a career-best clip. Factoring in Thursday's production, Duffy's May average is up to a blistering .328, and he's now racked up eight multi-hit efforts during the month.