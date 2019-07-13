Duffy (hamstring) could be activated sometime next week, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Duffy, who has been on the shelf all year while nursing a persistent hamstring injury, is progressing very well in his final step before coming off the 60-day IL. In his five games since beginning his most recent rehab assignment, Duffy is slashing .188/.188/.250. The 28-year-old has been suffering from this hamstring injury since late February so it is not uncommon that he's showing some early rust in his first few games back.

