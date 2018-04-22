Rays' Matt Duffy: Ramps up physical activity Saturday
Duffy (hamstring) took ground balls and ran in the outfield at 60 percent speed without issue prior to Saturday night's game against the Twins, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
The ailing shortstop remains hopeful of coming off the disabled list the first day he's eligible to, which would be this coming Friday. Manager Kevin Cash confirmed that Duffy will not be with the team when they begin a nine-game road trip following Sunday's series finale versus the Twins, but the Rays' skipper remarked that he hopes to see Duffy "at some point on the trip."
