Duffy went 3-for-4 with two RBI from a run-scoring single in a win over the Yankees on Sunday.

Duffy capped off both the Rays' three-run second and the team's scoring for the day with a timely single that plated Adeiny Hechavarria and Carlos Gomez. The 27-year-old continues to prove a difficult puzzle to solve for most pitchers, especially in June, when he's hit .339 over 16 games. All three components of Duffy's current .318/.360/.439 line represent career bests, and he's now just six RBI away from equaling the 28 he compiled in 2016 -- his most recent season prior to the current campaign -- over 127 additional plate appearances.